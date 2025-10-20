Ofcom issues new guidance around politicians presenting news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has issued new guidance regarding politicians presenting the news following a case that was brought to the High Court by GB News.

The updated guidance clarifies that politicians are not allowed to be newsreaders in news programmes and non-news programme unless it is exceptionally justified.

It also states that their political allegiance must be made clear and updated its definition of politician to include members of the House of Lords and representatives of political parties.

It comes after a High Court judgment quashed the regulators’ ruling against GB News relating to shows hosted by Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg when he was an MP.

The ruling found that Ofcom’s decisions were “vitiated by error of law” and that it “conflated a news programme and a current affairs programme”.

Following the judgment, the broadcasting regulator launched a consultation and announced that its guidance, published on Monday, would come into force with immediate effect.

The broadcasting code states that news, in whatever form, must be reported with due accuracy and presented with due impartiality.

It also requires that no politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified. In that case, the political allegiance of that person must be made clear to the audience.