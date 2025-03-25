Smartphones to receive phone signals from space under Ofcom proposals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK smartphone users will soon be able to make and receive phone calls via satellites under new proposals from Ofcom.

The telecoms regulator said it was proposing allowing standard mobile providers and satellite operators to use radio spectrum – the air waves used for mobile phone signal – to beam phone signal from satellites orbiting the planet to boost coverage and provide more back-up options during outages.

Currently, mobile satellite services from space have predominately been available to only a small group of users, such as on ships and aircraft, and often using specialist devices.

But Ofcom said cutting edge “direct to device” technology now meant it was possible to beam phone signal directly to modern smartphones from satellites.

Some phone manufacturers have already introduced satellite coverage for emergency situations when users have no other phone signal, but Ofcom said the technology could be more widely used to help connect the most rural and hard-to-reach places in the UK with more reliable phone coverage.

In January, Vodafone successfully made the world’s first satellite video call using a standard mobile phone.

David Willis, Ofcom’s spectrum group director, said: “For years, we’ve seen satellite calls in disaster movies on special handsets. We’re now on the cusp of people being able to make them on their everyday smartphones.

“Ofcom always strives to be at the forefront of technological change, and we’re the first country in Europe to press ahead with the next frontier in mobile connectivity.

“This would unlock investment, open doors to innovation and growth, and bring much-needed mobile coverage to rural areas.”

The regulator has opened a consultation on the issue, which will run until May 20.