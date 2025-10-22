Evri and Yodel at bottom of delivery firm customer satisfaction survey – Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Evri and Yodel have the least happy customers when it comes to contacting delivery firms for help, an annual survey by the regulator has found.

Amazon and FedEx have jointly taken the top spot in Ofcom’s customer satisfaction survey of parcel delivery companies.

While average overall satisfaction is reasonably high at 78% – unchanged from last year – consumers have revealed widely varying experiences depending on which firm delivered their parcel.

Last year, UK consumers sent and received a record 4.2 billion parcels, which was 7% more than the previous year, and higher than the pandemic peak of 4 billion in 2020/21.

Across all operators, more than two-thirds of consumers (68%) experienced a delivery issue in the past six months.

Overall, the most common problems were delivery delays (28%), parcels being left in an inappropriate location (26%), the delivery driver not knocking loudly enough (20%), and people not being given sufficient time to answer the door (19%).

When comparing firms’ performances in handling queries, Amazon and FedEx topped the poll on customer service satisfaction, both achieving a score of 57%.

They were closely followed by UPS and DHL, both at 55%.

Yodel and Evri, at the bottom of the ranking, only managed scores of 38% and 31% respectively.

Both firms also had the highest levels of dissatisfaction, with Evri scoring 41% and Yodel 33%.

However, Ofcom said it had seen customers’ satisfaction with the process of contacting parcel operators increase from 41% in 2023 to 45% in 2025, while complaints handling satisfaction increased from 43% to 46% during the same period.

Ofcom said: “We are pressing parcel operators to make further, sustained improvements.

“In particular, disabled consumers and those with limiting conditions should not encounter difficulties with the delivery process, which is currently more likely to be the case compared to other people without these conditions.”

An Evri spokeswoman said: “Customer satisfaction is our top priority and every parcel matters to us. That is why, over the past year, we’ve invested £57 million in our operations and technology – all to make our parcel delivery service smoother, faster and more sustainable.

“From the nation’s leading retailers and marketplaces to pre-loved platforms, our partners and customers continue to trust us and the service we deliver, and our growing parcel volumes and almost four million five-star Trustpilot reviews are proof of this.”