Man in court in Oban after Palestine Action investigation

Anthony Harvey appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Neil Pooran
Wednesday 03 September 2025 12:40 EDT
A man has appeared in court (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man has appeared in court (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has appeared in court in Oban charged with a terrorism offence after a police investigation into “those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action”.

Anthony Harvey appeared in private at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old, whose general address was given as London, faced a charge under Section 12 (3) of the Terrorism Act, which concerns the offence of addressing a private meeting to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

No plea was entered and the case was committed for further examination.

Police Scotland had earlier said they had executed a warrant in Oban “as part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action”.

