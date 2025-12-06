Arrests made after singing nutcracker statue stolen from funeral home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have been arrested after a nutcracker statue was stolen from a business.

The five-feet-tall figure, which sings to children on their way home from school, was snatched from outside the front of Luke Allum Funeral Directors in Sheerness, Kent.

Owner Luke Allum said the nutcracker brings joy to children in the town.

“We always try to do things for the town at this time of year with our Tree of Remembrance to honour loved ones and a remembrance post box for children to post Christmas letters and cards to loved ones in heaven,” Mr Allum said.

“This year we decided to get a big nutcracker outside that sings to kids.

“We put it on at about 3pm so it sings on their way home from school. They literally love it, it sings to them, they take pictures with it.”

The five-feet-tall nutcracker statue ( Luke Allum Funeral Directors/PA )

But when Mr Allum and his colleagues were out at a funeral on Thursday afternoon, the figure was pinched from the porch of the business in Broadway in the port town.

He said he was left feeling confused after the theft.

“You think, why have you stolen a nutcracker, out of everything?” Mr Allum said.

He reported the incident to police and shared it on social media, receiving dozens of messages of support from the community, who shared their upset at the news.

Mr Allum said he does not want money but would like to have the nutcracker returned.

“We bought that in September, trying to get a nutcracker now is impossible.”

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses and said they hope to be able to return the nutcracker to Mr Allum.

“The figure, which is approximately five feet tall and has a value of £250, had stood in front of a funeral home to make visits more welcoming for bereaved people,” a spokesperson for Kent Police said.

Two men, a 59-year-old and a 39-year-old, from Sheerness, have been arrested in connection with the theft, officers said.

Anyone who may have relevant information or CCTV footage should contact Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/208343/25.