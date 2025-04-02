Nurses’ action over trans colleague using changing rooms to be heard in autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of nurses who are challenging their health trust’s policy over allowing a trans colleague to use the female changing rooms at work are to have their case heard at an employment tribunal in the autumn.

The eight nurses are taking action against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust after a colleague, Rose Henderson, who was born male but who identifies as a woman, was allowed to use the women’s changing facilities at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

They have filed the claim on the grounds of sexual harassment, discrimination, victimisation and breaches of the right to a private life, under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Seven of the nurses were at a preliminary hearing at Newcastle Tribunal Centre on Wednesday, where a judge considered an application by the trust to delay the hearing from its trial date of June.

Tribunal Judge Stuart Robinson said: “These are important proceedings.

“The issues are complex.”

The trust claimed a postponement was necessary to allow more time for an internal investigation to be completed.

Judge Robinson said the hearings will take four weeks, not the original estimate of three, given around 30 witnesses are expected to give evidence.

He scheduled the case to be heard from October 20.

Ahead of the hearing, nurse Bethany Hutchison said outside court: “We are nurses who love our jobs and our patients and only want to be afforded the dignity of getting dressed and undressed for work without a man present.

“I would like to remind everyone that we are doing this for the safety and dignity of every woman and girl across society and that we will continue to fight these unlawful policies.

“Thank you again to our many supporters.

“We see you and hear you and are delighted to stand with you.”

The nurses are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre.