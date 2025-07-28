Nurses union expected to reject pay deal amid strike vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nursing staff in England are widely expected to overwhelmingly reject a 3.6 per cent pay offer, with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) having previously branded the proposed increase "grotesque".

The RCN, which has been balloting its members on the prospective pay rise accepted by the Government in May, has argued the award would be "entirely swallowed up by inflation".

This sentiment is echoed in BBC reports suggesting a firm rejection by nursing staff.

The union highlighted that the offer falls short compared to increases received by doctors, teachers, prison officers, and the armed forces.

While GMB health workers, including ambulance crews, recently rejected a similar government pay deal, any decision on potential strike action by nurses would not be made until later in the year, the public broadcaster added.

The union said its members voted by 67 per cent against the 3.6 per cent pay award offered for 2025/26 in England.

Any decision on strike action would not be made until later in the year

GMB has written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling for an urgent meeting to discuss pay and other issues of importance to its members working across the NHS and ambulance services.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “We await his reply with interest.”

The GMB represents about 50,000 health workers, including 20,000 in the ambulance service.

The announcement was made on the first day of a five-day strike by resident doctors, also over pay.

Analysis from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found nurses’ pay is £8,000 lower than if wages had kept pace with inflation since 2010.

Their study showed that nurses’ pay has been “severely eroded” over the past years, especially for junior staff.

The RCN said addressing “collapsing” wages for those at the start of their careers must be a priority for the government to boost recruitment and deliver its 10-Year Health Plan.

Executive director for RCN England, Patricia Marquis, said nursing staff are “tired of playing constant financial catch-up, often struggling to pay rent or get on the housing ladder”.

The RCN has been contacted for comment.