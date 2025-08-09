Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of protesters marched through Nuneaton town centre after two men, reported to be Afghan asylum seekers, were charged over the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The crowd, who were protesting against asylum hotels and houses of multiple occupation, significantly outnumbered Stand Up to Racism counter-protesters outside Nuneaton’s Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The protests come after Warwickshire Police said Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, had been charged with rape, while Mohammad Kabir, 23, was charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13 after an alleged incident in Nuneaton.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and George Finch, who is the leader of Warwickshire County Council and also the country’s youngest council leader, claimed there had been a “cover-up” of details about the alleged rape.

Warwickshire Police chief constable Alex Franklin-Smith however stated the force “did not and will not” cover up alleged criminality and had followed national guidance.

The protest was matched by a large police presence outside the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council offices in Coton Road.

Protesters carried St George’s Cross flags and Union flags while playing music, such as Rule Britannia, the national anthem and Sweet Caroline, into the street.

open image in gallery Two men, who are reportedly Afghan asylum seekers, were charged over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Some protesters chanted “Who are you?” at the Stand Up to Racism group, while signs reading “This is England” and “What about our girls’ human right to safety” were held above the crowd of hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, the anti-racism protesters chanted “Love not hate” and held placards which said “Stop the far right”.

When the anti-racism counter-protesters left the area, people carrying flags followed them shouting “scum”, “get them out” and “paedo”, before they walked into the Ropewalk Shopping Centre in the town where shoppers looked on at the protest.

After the Stand Up to Racism protesters left, a march was led along the high street, escorted by police officers, while people chanted “Stop the boats” and “We want our country back”.

On Friday, Mr Finch urged protesters to act in a “peaceful manner” during the demonstrations in Nuneaton.

open image in gallery Counter-protesters in Nuneaton on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 19-year-old issued a statement on social media saying he was “deeply concerned” about the risk of the protests being “hijacked by agitators who seek to cause disorder and division within our community”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for more transparency from police about suspects, and said it was an “operational decision” for forces and the Crown Prosecution Service over what details to release.

Ms Cooper said “we do think more transparency is needed” in the information given by police.

Mr Farage has suggested he believes the immigration status of suspects charged with crimes should be made available.