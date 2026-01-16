Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People have been asked to avoid an area of coastline where a Cold War-era nuclear bunker clinging onto the edge of a cliff could be “days away” from falling into the sea.

The building, found above Tunstall Beach in East Yorkshire, is believed to have been built in 1959 as a look-out post in the event of nuclear war. It is thought to have been decommissioned in the 1990s.

Now, coastal erosion between Withernsea and Hornsea - an area that the Environment Agency has said is among the UK’s fastest eroding coastlines - has left the structure teetering on the cliff, around 25 feet above the beach below.

Amateur historian Davey Robinson is filming the final days of the bunker and told the BBC: "We live on one of the most eroded coastlines in Europe and this bunker hasn't got long left, perhaps just a few days.”

open image in gallery The bunker could fall from the cliff in a matter of days, according to a local historian ( Getty )

Photographs from recent days show the bunker in a precarious position clinging onto the eroded cliff, with little of the bank remaining to support it.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said the local authority has no statutory responsibilities to the building as it is on private land but advised people to avoid the area around it.

A council spokesperson told The Independent: “East Riding of Yorkshire council does not have any statutory responsibilities connected to the structure. The structure sits on an area of privately owned land.

“This location lies within Policy Unit E (Rolston to Waxholme) of the Shoreline Management Plan; the management approach for this location remains ‘no active intervention. Therefore, the coast is undefended in this area, which allows coastal processes to continue.

open image in gallery The Cold War era bunker is teetering on the edge of the eroding cliff ( Getty Images )

“Recognising the risk posed by the structure, the council would ask that people avoid the area, both at the cliff top and at the beach as it descends the cliff.

“The council would also remind visitors and residents to always maintain a safe distance to the base of eroding cliffs due to the risks associated.”

According to the Yorkshire Marine Nature Partnership, the the cliff-line on the east of the region is retreating by approximately four metres per year. This means that significant quantities of material are released into the sea annually.

Though the coastline has been changing for thousands of years, they have been accelerated by climate change. Rising sea levels, frequent and severe storms, as well as the warmer sea surface temperature all increase the likelihood of land-slips, erosion and flooding.