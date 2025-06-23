NSPCC reveals record level of calls about children at risk of domestic abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls and messages to the NSPCC helpline from adults whose main concern was about children experiencing domestic abuse have risen to a record level.

There were 7,825 contacts to the helpline on this subject in the year to March, up 14% from 6,838 for the previous 12-month period.

The charity said it is the highest total since their records began in 2021 and means an average of 21 adults are contacting the helpline each day with concerns about children and domestic abuse.

Coercive or controlling behaviour was mentioned in 2,633 child welfare contacts in the past year, up from 2,040 the previous year.

The NSPCC said around a third of child welfare contacts about domestic abuse ended in a referral to authorities such as police and children’s social services.

Paddi Vint, from the helpline, said: “The surge in contacts to our helpline about domestic abuse is alarming, particularly given we have seen the highest annual total of reports around this topic since records began.

“Domestic abuse can have a dreadful impact on the whole family, with the effects being both immediate and lasting well into the future.

“It is vital everyone is aware of the signs of domestic abuse – including coercive control – which we know is becoming more prevalent in our communities.

“Greater collective vigilance should ensure the relevant authorities are involved more quickly when a child is at risk.”