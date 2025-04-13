Man found dead after suspected gas explosion in Nottinghamshire home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been found dead among the debris of a Nottinghamshire house that was destroyed by a “gas explosion”, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in John Street, Worksop, at 7.39pm on Saturday and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported it as a gas explosion.

On Sunday afternoon Nottinghamshire Police the terraced home was destroyed and the explosion had come from inside.

Two neighbouring properties partially collapsed while eight other properties and 20 cars were damaged by debris in the blast, the force said.

Everyone else who may have been in the area at the time has since been accounted for.

About 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated, the leader of Bassetlaw District Council said.

Police said: “The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was later discovered in the wreckage.”

Officers are investigating the cause of the explosion but said anyone who was in the area had been accounted for.

Images on social media appeared to show a destroyed terraced house, and people reported hearing a loud bang.

The length of the house looked to have been wrecked, with bricks covering part of the street in front, in a video of the scene shared on Facebook.

Some of those evacuated stayed overnight in Crown Place Community Centre which was offered as an emergency shelter.

The council found accommodation for nine households and others were staying with family or friends.

Hotel and temporary accommodation has been found “for all those who have requested assistance” and the emergency shelter was closed as a result, Bassetlaw District Council leader Julie Leigh said.

Buildings near the scene are without power and the council is working to help affected vulnerable people.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said on Sunday: “This is an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. I have no doubt that this incident will have come as a shock to the community in Worksop.”

On X, formerly Twitter, one person asked at around 8.06pm: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang/explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago?”

A Facebook user posted at about 8.10pm: “I was driving back from Mass this evening, just turned into Gladstone Street from Gateford Road, when there was a terrific bang, like a very loud firework! I thought the back end had blown off my car.

“A house in John Street has had, presumably, a gas explosion!”

Mr Collings said on Sunday evening: “I want to reassure our community in Worksop that we are doing everything we can this evening to support residents.

“Officers are working at pace with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of this tragic incident.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and a cordon and road closures will remain in place overnight and into tomorrow morning.

“This is a large scene that will take some time to clear, and I want to thank residents for their patience and understanding.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of April 12.