Emergency crews respond to ‘gas explosion’ in Nottinghamshire town
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received its first report about the incident in John Street, Worksop, at 7.39pm on Saturday.
Emergency crews are responding to a “gas explosion” in a Nottinghamshire town, the fire service has said.
Images circulated on social media appear to show a destroyed terraced house, and people have reported hearing a loud bang.
The entire length of the house looks to have been wrecked, with bricks covering part of the street in front, in a video of the scene shared on Facebook.
On X, formerly Twitter, one person asked at around 8.06pm: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang /explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago”?
A Facebook user posted at about 8.10pm: “I was driving back from Mass this evening, just turned into Gladstone Street from Gateford Road, when there was a terrific bang, like a very loud firework! I thought the back end had blown off my car.
“A house in John Street has had, presumably, a gas explosion!”
The public is asked to avoid the area.
The fire service said it has “a number of appliances at an incident on John Street, Worksop.
“This is a gas explosion.”
Nottinghamshire Police posted on X: “We are currently at the scene of an emergency incident in John Street, Worksop.
“Please avoid the area until further notice. Further updates to follow.”