City needs ‘powerful voice on national stage’ after Nottingham attacks – lawyer

Survivors of the Nottingham attacks, who suffered life-changing injuries, have written to local MPs to create a “powerful voice on the national stage” amid the public inquiry into the fatal incident, their solicitor has said.

Valdo Calocane killed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, before attempting to kill three other people in the city in June 2023.

The scope of the two-year public inquiry, which will make recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future, was published by the Government last week.

Greg Almond, from Nottingham-based Rothera Bray Solicitors, is representing two of the three survivors and said the terms of reference for the inquiry were “very comprehensive”.

Wayne Birkett and Sharon Miller, along with Marcin Gawronski, survived being struck by a van which Calocane stole from Mr Coates.

Mr Almond said of the terms of reference: “They hopefully will ensure that we get the answers that we need, both for my clients and for the people of Nottingham.”

Mr Birkett and Ms Miller have written to Nottingham MPs and the East Midlands Mayor, Claire Ward, to ask for a meeting to create a “joined-up approach” and ensure recommendations from the inquiry are implemented.

Mr Almond said: “What we’re concerned about, is that various different people are not coming together, and it’s about a coordinated approach to this, so that we can speak with a powerful voice on the national stage.

“I think that’s what Nottingham needs, so that there is a joined up approach from the various elected leaders. ”

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January last year after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder. Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Mr Birkett suffered a head injury in the attack by Calocane, which put him in a coma and caused severe memory problems, headaches and dizziness, as well as fractures to his shoulder and legs.

He has no memory of the attack.

Ms Miller suffered significant orthopaedic and psychological injuries, now walks using a stick, and is cared for by her partner of 33 years.

Mr Almond said of the impact of the attacks on the survivors: “It’s completely changed their lives.

“They were both very hard working people beforehand.

“They’ve not been able to return to work.

“The fact that this is in the news a lot, that the perpetrator’s face is shown a lot, it’s very difficult for them.”

Mr Almond said that the public inquiry is “very important” to Mr Birkett and Ms Miller so they “can move forward with their lives”.

He added: “They want to draw a line under this terrible incident that’s affected them completely unexpectedly, they were just on the way to work.

“They want to try and hopefully get back to work if they can, and try and live a normal life.”

In a statement, Ms Miller said: “The inquiry will uncover the truth about all the missed opportunities to stop him (Calocane), and what needs to be done to prevent something as appalling as this from happening again.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about what he did to Grace, Barnaby, and Ian.”