Prosecutors, police and doctors to be scrutinised in Nottingham attacks probe

Prosecutors, police and medical professionals will be scrutinised by a two-year public inquiry into the fatal Nottingham attacks, the Government has announced.

Valdo Calocane killed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, before attempting to kill three other people in the city in June 2023.

The inquiry aims to report back within two years with recommendations to prevent similar incidents, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

Witnesses from Nottinghamshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) could be compelled to give evidence, the Government said on Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously prepared a report which concluded that officers failed to properly investigate an assault on warehouse workers by Calocane which could have stopped his murder spree a month later.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder – something which has been widely criticised by the victims’ families.

The MoJ said the management of Calocane’s risk to others in the lead-up to the attacks and public servants accessing information without authorisation will form part of the inquiry.

The victims’ families previously said claims that healthcare staff illegally accessed medical records belonging to their loved ones were “sickening” and “inexcusable”.

Three Nottinghamshire Police officers also faced disciplinary action for viewing material about the case without any legitimate reason, and there have been alleged data breaches by staff working for HM Prison and Probation Service and HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

Emergency services staff who responded to the attacks will also be scrutinised by the inquiry as part of a “detailed examination” of events on the day of the killings.

Senior retired judge Deborah Taylor, who jailed former tennis star Boris Becker after he avoided paying his debts, will chair the inquiry.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell said on behalf of the victims’ families: “The terms of reference are widely drawn and are hopefully the catalyst for driving change across and between a wide range of agencies, who have materially contributed both to the tragic loss of their loved ones and have subsequently caused continuing trauma and loss to those left behind since the terrible events of June 2023.

“They are extremely grateful to the chair of the inquiry for hearing them, and producing terms that give them a measure of confidence that the truth can be unearthed.

“The families look forward to working closely with the inquiry team and other interested parties in leaving no stone unturned in achieving accountability and change.”

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood said: “The bereaved families and survivors of the Nottingham attacks, who have suffered so much, deserve to know how these horrific incidents were able to happen.

“I am pleased this inquiry is now under way and I know her honour Deborah Taylor will undertake a fearless and thorough examination of the facts to prevent tragedies like this happening again.”

The announcement comes as the victims’ families said they have made plans to return to Nottingham to mark the second anniversary of the attacks.

Mr Webber’s mother Emma said she had approached both the University of Nottingham and Nottingham City Council, but had not yet received a response in how they could support marking the anniversary.

She said: “We do call for an appropriate and lasting memorial in due course, however at this moment in time we must take care and time to remember and reflect on this awful day. It’s so important to us all.

“The people of Nottingham continue to shower us with their love, empathy and support. Something that the leaders of the city fail to do.

“Given that it is less than two weeks until the 13th we have decided that we will, as united families, travel to the two terrible locations, where the vicious attacks were carried out, on the morning of the 13th.”

Ms Webber added: “The council and university may not care about us, but we know that the community does.

“So we invite anyone else, who wishes, to come along in solidarity to recognise what was lost on that dreadful day, to honour those taken, and to mark that the fight for justice is far from over.

“Whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, we will ensure justice is served, and all of those who failed will be held fully to account.”