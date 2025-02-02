Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pub’s clever promotion to give away free pints every time Nottingham Forest scored a goal backfired over the weekend when the team won 7-0.

The atmosphere in The Gedling Inn, in Nottingham, on Saturday was like “a World Cup final”, said landlady Beccy Webster as Forest scored seven goals against Brighton.

The pub had advertised the generous incentive to promote screenings of the games - but the deal ended up costing more than planned as it gave away 300 pints.

Pictures shared on social media inside the pub showed happy drinkers sitting at tables lined with pints of beer.

Ms Webster, 37, told The Independent she “did breathe sigh of relief when whistle blew”, but said she was glad to give something back to patrons and fans.

open image in gallery The deal ended up costing slightly more expensive than planned after they gave away 300 pints. ( Supplied )

The pub had only come up with the idea that day, after bosses had invested in TNT Sports to screen more Nottingham Forest matches.

“It was just a spur of the moment thing to get the news out there to get people in. A lot of people came in for it but then obviously we got a lot more goals than we expected,” Ms Webster said.

“It kind of felt like it was a World Cup - everyone was in a great mood.”

open image in gallery Landlady Beccy Webster, 37, told The Independent that she ‘did breathe sigh of relief when whistle blew’ ( Supplied )

She said after the team’s 5-0 loss last week, it was good to see fans happy - despite the hundreds of free pints.

And she said the pub team will be looking to put on more creative offers in the future.

“I did breathe a sigh of relief when the whistle blew but the atmosphere was amazing and the response has been great - we couldn’t have gotten the word out any better.”

Amused Forest fans spotted the deal on Sunday and shared it in a social media post which has since been seen by over 1m people.

One happy customer wrote on X: “Can’t fault them…. Kept their word and kept the free beer coming.”