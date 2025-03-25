Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters have defended the decision to take part in a nail painting campaign to “encourage allyship” and “redefine masculinity” across the UK after critics claimed the scheme was “woke”.

Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service firemen took part in a “man-icure” organised by charity Hard as Nails to encourage debate about gender identity and toxic masculinity.

The force posted a picture of a firefighter with red and green painted nails with the caption “something as simple as painting your nails can spark a much bigger discussion”.

“It’s a reminder that small actions can break down barriers, encourage allyship, and create spaces where men feel comfortable having open conversations”.

But one resident hit back and said: “While the LGBTQ+ & Woke brigade will love this, you are alienating a much much larger demographic by posting cr** like this!”.

Another added: “I’m all for talking about men’s mental health but seriously. What sort of picture are you trying to paint? I’m pretty sure the public don’t want to see this.”

Others defended the move, with one user saying: “Keep up the great work breaking down the boundaries for all. Looking forward to supporting this further in the future.”

“When you are cutting someone out of their car or saving their house from destruction they won’t care what colour your nail varnish is,” another user added.

Hard as Nails campaigner Jeff Buck, 70, said the firefighters were “doing something symbolic” for a “very important project”.

"Here were firefighters, who are some of the bravest men we've got in our society, who are quite happy to symbolically paint a nail and say, 'Yes, I'm supporting this project,’ he told the BBC.

A Nottinghamshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "Supporting the Hard As Nails initiative was a very small, but hopefully powerful, gesture and just one of many examples of the work we do with those in our communities.

"We're extremely proud of our team at Stapleford fire station who got involved in this. Unfortunately, we did receive some negative feedback when we celebrated this work on our Facebook page.

"This isn't new for us, unfortunately, and we do understand that people have different views. However, we are proud and passionate about making people safer right across the county, and that does look different now to how it did many years ago.

"We did also receive some overwhelmingly positive feedback on this work, too, which outweighed some of the negativity and was nice to see."