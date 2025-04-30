Father-of-three dies in hospital weeks after e-scooter collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father-of-three has died in hospital weeks after he was seriously injured by a car while riding an e-scooter in Nottingham.

Kieran Hall, 43, was crossing the road at Crown Island when his e-scooter and a car were involved in a collision at around 1pm on March 17, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Mr Hall, from Radford, died in hospital on April 26 with his family by his bedside, the force added.

In a statement, his family said: “Kieran was a well-liked and happy man who lived with a smile on his face and was loved by everyone he came into contact with.

“He was a hard worker who could turn his hand to anything, and was always willing to help his friends and family.

“He will be missed by each and every one of them.”

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit will now prepare a file for the coroner.

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident that has now cost a man his life. As his family grieve his untimely loss they have requested that their privacy be respected.”