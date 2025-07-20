Water sports park shut as police launch urgent search for missing woman in Cheshire
Rachel Booth, 38, was last seen in a petrol station at 3:50am on Saturday
A water sports park has been shut as police search for a missing woman last seen in a petrol station in Cheshire.
Cheshire Police are appealing for help from the public to find Rachel Booth, 38, who was reported missing on Saturday 19 July after last being seen in the Barnton area of Northwich.
She was last sighted at around 3.50am on Saturday at the Sandiway Garage on the A556.
She is described as 5’ 9” tall, of a slim build, with blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black top.
A spokesman for Cheshire Police told the Northwhich Guardian that officers were conducting enquiries in the village of Oakmere as part of their enquiries.
A nearby water-sports park, Wildshore Delamere, said it was closed until further notice due to “ongoing police investigations in the surrounding area”.
A notice on their website read: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
“The incident is unrelated to Wild Shore - however we wish to help as much as possible.
“If your booking is affected by this closure, please contact our customer services team or head online to your account. We'll be happy to arrange a refund or reschedule your session for a later date. Thank you for your understanding.”
Inspector James Wilson said: “We are currently conducting a number of enquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“Anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.
“We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK.
You can report information to Cheshire Police via 101 or through www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML-2136439.
