Cocaine dealer identified by distinctive tattoo jailed for 13 years

Dean Matthews sent a message including his tattooed foot which police found on an encrypted device.

Tom Wilkinson
Monday 28 July 2025 11:06 EDT
The distinctive tattoo on drug dealer Dean Matthews’s foot (Northumbria Police/PA)
The distinctive tattoo on drug dealer Dean Matthews’s foot (Northumbria Police/PA) (Northumbria Police)

A major drug dealer has been jailed for 13 years after police identified him by a tattoo on his foot which said “ouch!”.

Northumbria Police said Dean Matthews, 46, of Lawrence Avenue, South Shields, South Tyneside, communicated via an encrypted mobile phone to co-ordinate Class A drug deals across the North East of England.

Their investigations found that he had a major role in supplying cocaine in the South Tyneside, Sunderland and Durham areas between March and May 2020.

The force said officers also linked Matthews to the offences by a distinctive tattoo of the word “ouch!” on his foot which he sent a picture of via messages on the encrypted device.

Northumbria Police said he was jailed last week for 13 years after 22kg of drugs valued at £803,000 were recovered.

After the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael of Northumbria Police said: “This is yet another superb outcome for our communities.

“Matthews was a prominent member of an organised criminal network, and I am pleased that the tireless work of our officers has resulted in a significant period of imprisonment for him.

“We have zero tolerance for those involved in organised crime and the supply of cocaine in our force area.”

