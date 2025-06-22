Police warn of possible dangerous drugs batch after death and cardiac arrests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a man in the North East could be linked to a dangerous drugs batch, police have warned.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man in his 40s, who was found dead in the Harlow Green area of Gateshead on Friday.

Officers believe his death and four cardiac arrests in the area since Thursday could be linked to the same drugs batch, but have said enquiries are at a very early stage.

The man’s next of kin has been informed.

Chief Superintendent Aelfwynn Sampson, of Northumbria Police, called for users to be mindful, warning the batch of drugs “could have fatal consequences”.

She said: “Protecting people from harm is our utmost priority as a force, and that means doing all we can to warn people about a potential threat to their lives.

“While it remains unconfirmed at this stage, we are exploring the possibility that this death and the cardiac arrests are linked to drugs and possibly the same batch.

“While we would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs, the fact is that there are people in our area with drug addictions and we want to warn them about this potentially lethal substance.

“Given the similarities of these reports from the same area, it is important that we ensure this warning message is shared far and wide.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police.