The Northern Lights are set to be visible in parts of the UK tonight.

The Met Office revealed in its space weather forecast that there was a chance of visible aurora in northern parts of Scotland “and similar geomagnetic latitudes” on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The forecaster explained: “Periods of enhanced aurora are possible due to ongoing fast solar winds”.

This will bring the colourful solar phenomenon to northern and western Scotland, where clearer skies will allow a better chance to view the Aurora Borealis.

Writing on X, the Met Office said: “Northern regions have further chances to see the aurora over the next few nights.

“Cloudy skies mean limited viewing opportunities for most of us, but with clearer skies in northern and western Scotland, there's a much better chance here.”

open image in gallery The northern lights will be visible in the north and west of Scotland ( Met Office )

A graphic on their social media saw strong chances of viewing around 8pm on Wednesday and 3am on Thursday. They were also visible in the Shetlands on Tuesday evening.

According to the forecaster, the northern lights are most active during the Equinox and Solstice, around March and April or September and October.

The best viewing conditions are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds, with no light pollution in remote areas, facing the northern horizon.

While typically the Northern Lights are most visible in the auroral oval - a ring of light around Iceland and the polar caps, it can on occasion be witnessed in the north of the UK.

Predominantly, the Northern Lights are best witnessed in Scotland, North England, North Wales and Northern Ireland. Under more severe space weather conditions, the lights can be seen throughout the UK.

In October, the northern lights were visible as far south as Kent and East Anglia.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said at the time this was because of “more space weather events in recent months”, including the Northern Lights, as the sun was nearing the peak of its solar cycle.