Glass from Guildhall and Bloody Sunday belt go on display to mark new initiative

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A piece of stained glass from the IRA’s bombing of Londonderry’s historic Guildhall and a belt worn by one of those killed by soldiers in Derry on Bloody Sunday have been united in a new display to mark the start of a new initiative.

Training logs for Loyalist prisoners in the former Long Kesh prison camp where scores of paramilitary prisoners were held are also among the items put together in a collaboration between museums and groups.

The Conflict and Legacy Interpretive Network includes National Museums NI, the Museum of Free Derry/Bloody Sunday Trust and Healing Through Remembering.

It aims to bring expertise together to nurture diverse perspectives on Northern Ireland’s conflict and the legacy of The Troubles and inform the debate on reconciliation.

The Network has been awarded more than £200,000 in funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support its Realising The Potential Of The Conflict And Legacy Interpretive Network project.

This involves a project co-ordinator being appointed for three years to reach other organisations and communities across Northern Ireland, support the delivery of a major conference and online resources, as well as a touring exhibition.

A display giving a taster of what is to come has been unveiled at the Ulster Museum in Belfast within its The Troubles and Beyond gallery.

The objects in the display include a piece of stained glass from The Guildhall following the 1972 IRA bombing, training logs for loyalist prisoners in Long Kesh and the belt worn by Patrick Doherty when he was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, also in 1972.

William Blair, director of collections at National Museums NI, described a “complex part of history with many different perspectives”.

He emphasised that the legacy of conflict needs to be interpreted sensitively and empathetically.

“Peacebuilding is an ongoing process, and we’re all part of that journey,” he said.

“Interpreting our recent past requires care and sensitivity.

“At the Ulster Museum, our Troubles and Beyond exhibition is intentionally presented as a work in progress, inviting visitors to ask: ‘What’s missing?’

“This question creates space for continued reflection and engagement, and thereby continual evolvement.

“As the exhibition states, ‘Whilst we have a shared past, we do not have a shared memory’.

“Everyone’s lived experience holds its own truth, and that must be respected.”

He added that National Museums NI is “committed to representing multiple perspectives through the diversity of our collection”.

“More broadly, we’re fortunate to be part of a wider network of organisations – brought together through the Conflict and Legacy Interpretive Network – who are actively engaged in exploring our recent conflict and progressing peacebuilding as a result,” he said.

“We are grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for recognising the value and potential impact of this collaborative effort.”

Cate Turner, director at Healing Through Remembering, a cross-community organisation dedicated to facilitating discussion around conflict, said they are aware of the need to engage all perspectives.

“Challenges as a result of the past remain evident here in Northern Ireland, and in responding to them, we need to ensure that we adopt an approach that not only engages those directly impacted, but future generations too,” she said.

“The Conflict and Legacy Interpretive Network allows us to leverage specialist expertise to ensure we engage people in ways that will benefit communities.”

Maeve McLaughlin, director at the Bloody Sunday Trust said that collaboration is central to the continued success of the Network.

“As the debate around the historical legacy of conflict here continues, museums and heritage organisations have been considering their role and purpose,” she said.

“This has been a difficult area, but in establishing the Network, we have found we can learn from each other and better define the approach.

“We are not simply institutions that record history, but experts in determining how history should be collected, interpreted and shared.

“We look forward to continuing to leverage this collective expertise across this new project.”

Dr Paul Mullan, director of Northern Ireland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “We recognise that dealing with contested history can be challenging, but as our ongoing investment in reconciliation projects demonstrates, it’s important that work to build greater understanding of the legacy of conflict is acknowledged.

“It’s thanks to National Lottery players that this meaningful project by the Conflict and Legacy Interpretive Network has the potential to connect with communities across the region and beyond, and demonstrate how important continued dialogue about the past is in building a better future.””

The Conflict and Legacy Interpretive Network exhibit will remain on display at Ulster Museum until the end of the year.