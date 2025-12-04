Widespread culling ‘not the response’ to bluetongue in Northern Ireland – Muir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Widespread culling is not planned to be the response to the arrival of bluetongue in Northern Ireland, the Stormont Agriculture Minister has said.

Two cases of the disease have been confirmed at a farm close to Bangor, Co Down, as well as a further 44 suspected cases.

A 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) is in place.

Appearing before the Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, Andrew Muir emphasised there is no risk to public health or food safety.

The animal disease affects livestock including cattle and sheep, as well as goats, deer and llamas.

It does not affect humans or food safety and is primarily transmitted through midges.

Mr Muir told MLAs on Thursday there are ongoing epidemiological investigations and collaboration with UK and Irish authorities to contain the outbreak.

“Whilst bluetongue poses no risk to public safety or food safety, it is really important to address the need for farmers to abide by the restrictions now in place and to remain extra vigilant … any concerns need to be reported to their vet and Daera (the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs),” he said.

He also described bluetongue as “very different than other diseases such as TB”, adding that widespread culling “is not the response to this”.

Earlier he told BBC Radio Ulster that a Northern Ireland-wide exclusion zone may have to be considered if further cases are found.

Also appearing before the committee, deputy chief veterinary officer David Kyle confirmed there is currently no intention to cull animals.

“We think we need to avoid alarming herd keepers in the area,” he said.

“At the moment, and given the information we have, there would be no intention to cull these animals because we don’t see any veterinary rationale, there is no epidemiological rationale for killing these animals.

“They don’t pose any greater significant risk to other herds.

“This is an extremely well-managed herd, very, very biosecure.

“The issue here is that we are fearing that there are midge infections, and you just can’t control the midge population.

“We’d never say never, we’re undertaking extensive surveillance at pace to try and establish more evidence, and our advice to the minister is to take decisions based on the best science available.”

Asked where they think bluetongue originated from, Mr Muir said that may not be something they will be able to nail, given it is spread by midges.

But he said they can rule out the disease being brought in via an imported animal.

Mr Kyle added they have good midge modelling data which suggested some high density plumes intermittently in September and October.

“Initial indication is that there was an initial incursion, which is then subsequently multiplied quite significantly in the local midge population,” he said.

While temperatures have dropped, Mr Kyle said that midge traps they operate have indicated activity even this week despite colder weather.

Earlier the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it is maintaining close contact with senior Daera officials as the situation continues to unfold.

UFU president William Irvine said: “The confirmation of BTV-3 is naturally concerning for farmers, but all the evidence presented to us indicates that this is a highly localised issue driven by unusual midge activity in that specific area.

“It is important to stress that there is no risk to public health, no impact on the food chain, and no intention to cull animals at this time.”

He added: “Movement restrictions within the 20km zone will be incredibly frustrating for the farm businesses caught up in them.

“We are pressing Daera to ensure movement-to-slaughter arrangements operate smoothly and that any further changes to restrictions are communicated quickly and clearly to stakeholders.

“The UFU wants to ensure that any future measures remain proportionate, practical and based firmly on science.

“We will continue to engage constructively with Daera as more surveillance results come through.”