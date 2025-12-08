Royal Ulster Winter Fair cattle classes cancelled over bluetongue disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair has announced that cattle classes have been cancelled over the arrival of bluetongue disease in Northern Ireland.

At the weekend concern was raised at a potential case of the disease in a second herd in Co Down.

The suspect case comes in a herd in Greyabbey, following confirmation of bluetongue cases in a herd close to Bangor.

A second 20 kilometre temporary control zone (TCZ) around the Greyabbey farm was introduced on Saturday.

The animal disease affects livestock including cattle and sheep as well as goats, deer and llamas.

It does not affect humans or food safety and is primarily transmitted through midges, which are most active from April to November.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said bluetongue does not have any impact on human health or food safety, but does pose risks to cloven hoofed animals.

On Monday, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said it was disappointed to announce that there will be no cattle classes at this year’s winter fair which is due to take place on Thursday at the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.

They said the decision was taken because of the “ongoing risk and uncertainty regarding bluetongue in Northern Ireland”.

RUAS group operations director Rhonda Geary said the society is prioritising the protection of top dairy stock.

“It is extremely regrettable that there will be no cattle at this year’s show but, as widespread testing is continuing for bluetongue and due to our very close proximity to the temporary control zone, it is our priority to protect the welfare of the province’s top dairy stock,” she said.

“However, we know how important the winter fair is to our local agri-industry and what a popular social event the show is in the rural calendar.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone this Thursday who will be sure to find something of interest from our many trade stands.

“The Eikon and Logan Halls will be full to capacity with the latest innovations and top-quality service providers.

“Even without the cattle, we know this year’s winter fair will not disappoint.”

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) described the move as understandable.

“The winter fair is one of the high points of the agricultural calendar,” they said.

“While it is regrettable that the RUAS has had to take this decision in light of the Bluetongue cases that have emerged in recent days, it is understandable and is a measure of just how seriously the agri-food sector is treating the arrival of the BTV-3 Bluetongue virus on these shores.

“As our vets continue their investigations into the spread of Bluetongue, Daera will continue to work closely with all agri-food stakeholders to safeguard the industry at this challenging time.”