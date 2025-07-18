Plans unveiled for NI’s first new championship links golf course for 100 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to create the first championship-standard links golf course in Northern Ireland for more than 100 years have been announced.

Hospitality group Galgorm Collection is investing £30 million in building the course at Bellarena on the north west coast between Limavady and Coleraine.

The announcement comes as the region continues to play host to the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club around 20 miles away.

Golf tourism in Northern Ireland generates £86 million annually – a figure that has increased 66% since Portrush last hosted the Open in 2019 – but tourist bosses have highlighted that capacity is a limiting factor in driving further growth, with only so many visitors being able to play on the region’s landmark seaside links course at any one time.

Tourism NI has previously flagged a desire for a new course to be built and Friday’s announcement means that is set to become reality in four years, with Galgorm Collection planning to open its new course in 2029.

The company already owns and runs the championship parkland course at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena and a course at Roe Valley in Limavady.

Subject to planning permission being approved, Galgorm Collection said development of Bellarena Golf Links will start next year.

It said building the course would bring its total investment in the north west to around £65 million, creating an additional 300 jobs.

Galgorm Collection managing director Colin Johnston said: “Our exciting plans to develop a new 18-hole links golf course at Bellarena on Northern Ireland’s stunning north west coast will deliver a once-in-generation opportunity to drive a new era of golfing and tourism success that will amplify our outstanding and award-winning credentials while also creating hundreds of jobs.

“Preparatory work is already well under way that could pave the way for development from next year before we welcome our first guests in 2029.

“We look forward to consulting widely on our plans and engaging stakeholders at every level to ensure collective, shared success for the local community, the north west region and Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Stormont’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the announcement.

“Golf tourism generated a record £86 million for the region last year and this month’s Open at Royal Portrush will help to increase this impact even further,” she said.

“I commend the Galgorm Collection team for their confidence and ambition in supporting our drive to amplify the regional prosperity which the sport can bring.”

Tourism Northern Ireland Board chair Ellvena Graham said: “With a rich heritage and stunning views, Northern Ireland is a highly sought-after destination for golfers from across the globe and our golf strategy focuses on maximising our strengths to continue to grow this crucially important part of our tourism offer.

“Galgorm Collection has been a pioneer in developing an outstanding, internationally acclaimed tourism product and I’m delighted that this key, experienced tourism stakeholder is further investing in this area.”

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said the development would deliver a “major economic boost” to the north west region and also help showcase its natural assets.

“This investment will also help ensure that the benefits of tourism are more widely spread, supporting local growth and prosperity,” he said.

“I’m delighted at the news and look forward to seeing these plans progress over the months ahead.”