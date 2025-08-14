Thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the country amid ongoing heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland as the fourth heatwave of the summer continues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for large part of north-eastern Scotland, where it said up to 70mm of rain could fall in two hours.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the eastern part of Northern Ireland, which could see up to 50mm of rain.

Flood alerts have also been issued for Scotland.

In both areas the Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions and possible disruption to public transport and power supplies, and of a risk of flooding to homes and businesses.

The forecaster also said fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.

Both yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place until 10pm on Thursday.

It comes as heat health alerts were extended into next week for much of England.

The UK Health Security Agency said yellow warnings will now be in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East and West Midlands, London and the South East, South West and east of England until 6pm on August 18.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said heavy thundery showers or rain may affect the region on Thursday, with a risk of significant localised flooding from surface water and smaller rivers.

Heavy rain and thunder hit London and Kent on Wednesday.

But officials have said England is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls.

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.

On Thursday there will be residual showers and isolated thunderstorms across the South East, gradually clearing, and lightning, hail and heavy rain drifting northwards from Scotland into the Northern Isles.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts.

“Temperatures could still reach 30C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week.”

Northern England will have patchy rain and cloud on Friday while southern England will enjoy sunshine and temperatures of up to 31C.

The weekend should be dry and sunny for most parts of the UK, climbing to 30C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday in south-west England.