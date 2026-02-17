Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

School bus carrying children crashes in Northern Ireland

No children involved in the incident are believed to be injured

NIAS are treating patients at the scene
NIAS are treating patients at the scene (PA Archive)

A bus with school children was involved in a collision in Belleeks, Co Armagh in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it was at the scene of a “significant incident” after receiving reports of a crash at 3.38pm.

It said there were five ambulances, two advanced paramedics, one officer and an ambulance doctor treating patients at the scene.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland told The Independent the injuries are thought to be minor for the children who were involved.

Northern Ireland road and policing safety said: “Road users are advised of a collision in the Tullyah Road area of Belleeks between Newtownhamilton and Camlough.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes. An update will be issued in due course.”

More follows on this breaking news story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in