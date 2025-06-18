Living example of pre-war farmland safeguarded for nature

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An area of farmland in Co Fermanagh has been preserved as a nature reserve.

The 90-acre area at Fedian has been described as brimming with wildflower meadows, bird-friendly hedgerows and ancient woodland.

It has now been purchased by nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife as its newest nature reserve thanks to funding support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Wildlife Trusts, and gifts in wills from Ulster Wildlife supporters.

Fedian Nature Reserve, located close to Derrygonnelly is termed as a living example of traditional, pre-war farmland, previously owned by the Nixon family and sympathetically managed by local grazier George Ferguson.

It is untouched by modern farming methods such as fertiliser and slurry, and its habitats have become a haven for wildlife, including threatened species such as red squirrels, pine martens and otters as well as woodcocks, marsh fritillary butterflies and a wealth of wildflowers.

Peter McEvoy, Director of Land Management at Ulster Wildlife, said it is a special place.

“When we first stepped foot on Fedian over eight years ago through our Environmental Farming Scheme Group programme, we knew it was a special place, reminiscent of fields that time had forgotten,” he said.

“It is home to one of the few remaining remnants of species-rich grassland and centuries-old woodland in Northern Ireland – two vanishing landscape types that tell the story of what’s been lost, and what we still have time to protect.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a site of exceptional nature value, something that would take tens, if not hundreds, of years to recreate.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said it awarded £150,000 to help acquire the grasslands of Fedian.

“We’re committed to supporting nature recovery, and with Ulster Wildlife securing this haven for nature, it means that this vital habitat and the species found there can thrive,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful example of our natural heritage, combining precious, ancient woodland and an intact example of pre-war farmland.

“We’re so pleased that people will be able to connect with this untouched landscape, whether through its use as a nature-friendly farming demonstration site or on a guided walk.”

Ulster Wildlife said Fedian Nature Reserve will continue to be actively farmed, with low numbers of cattle grazed across the site to maintain the wildflower-rich grasslands awash with orchids in summer, from early purple to yellow bird’s nest, to swathes of devil’s bit scabious.

They also said grazing is vital to ensure the population of Europe’s most threatened butterflies, the marsh fritillary, which thrives there, along with the locally rare dingy skipper butterfly.

It will not be open for general public access, but will serve as a model for nature-friendly farming, with the charity hosting demonstration events, knowledge-sharing with local farmers, and annual guided walks for the community and Ulster Wildlife members.

Mr McEvoy added: “This is not just about protecting a unique wildlife haven; it’s about demonstrating what farming and nature conservation can look like side by side.

“Our aim is for Fedian Nature Reserve to become a beacon for nature-friendly land management, and we’re delighted to have been able to secure its future for generations to come.”