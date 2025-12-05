Further bluetongue cases confirmed in Co Down herd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Further cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in a herd of cows in Co Down.

Two cases of the disease were confirmed at a farm close to Bangor.

On Friday, Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said further suspected cases had been confirmed.

A 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) remains in place.

The animal disease affects livestock including cattle and sheep, as well as goats, deer and llamas.

It does not affect humans or food safety and is primarily transmitted through midges.

Appearing before the Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, Andrew Muir earlier this week emphasised there is no risk to public health or food safety.

Also appearing before the committee, deputy chief veterinary officer David Kyle confirmed there is currently no intention to cull animals.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Mr Muir said that a wider exclusion zone, including one that covers Northern Ireland, may have to be considered if further cases are found.

On Friday afternoon, a Daera spokesperson said testing continues on farms within the current TCZ.

“Following further analysis at the National Reference Laboratory of the samples from the herd near Bangor, Co Down, we can confirm the strain as BTV-3 bluetongue virus,” they said.

“Testing of livestock continues on farms within the 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) around the holding where the outbreak occurred and movement restrictions remain in place.

“Farmers outside the TCZ are asked to remain vigilant for clinical signs of the disease and to notify their vet, local divisional veterinary office or ring the Daera helpline on 0300 200 7840 if they have concerns.”