Prospect of Pope Francis visiting Northern Ireland had remained ‘live and open’

The prospect of Pope Francis visiting Northern Ireland remained “live and open” right up until shortly before his death, a priest who helped organise his historic 2018 visit to the island has said.

Father Tim Bartlett said Irish bishops had extended an “ongoing invitation” to the pontiff to come to the region after an initial proposal to journey north of the border seven years ago was shelved because of time pressures.

Fr Bartlett was one of the main co-ordinators of the World Meetings of Families that Francis attended in Dublin in August 2018. He also accompanied him as he made a trip to the west of Ireland to visit the Knock Shrine in Co Mayo.

The cleric, who is currently parish priest at St Mary’s church in Belfast city centre, said he believes one of the main reasons he was handed the key role was thanks to his understanding of Northern Ireland society and politics, given the original itinerary included a proposed papal stop in the region.

“I think it’s clear historically to put on the record that, yes, there was a very active discussion about Pope Francis as part of his participation in the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, making a short historic visit to the north of the island,” he said.

“I think the Pope was anxious that that would be a symbolic visit but, because of the pressures of his diary, it was going to be very short.

“And then as that prospect loomed, more and more people were writing to him, contacting him, and saying ‘you should do this and come and see that’ – all really powerful, important things that he could have done.

“And I think as the time got closer, the Holy Father and those organising the visit realised we can’t just make a short visit to this part of the island, and it wouldn’t fit into that particular event well.

“(But) the question of him coming back remained very live and very open.”

Fr Bartlett said the Irish bishops had extended “an ongoing invitation to the Holy Father to make a visit to this part of the island”.