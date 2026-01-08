Burrows ‘hopes for a contest’ for the UUP leadership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leadership hopeful Jon Burrows has said he would welcome a contest for the role.

The former senior police officer announced his candidacy alongside Diana Armstrong making a bid for deputy leader at a press conference at Stormont.

The pair are the only confirmed contenders following the official opening of nominations on Wednesday.

The current deputy leader Robbie Butler is believed to be considering throwing his hat in the ring.

Nominations are set to close on January 15.

Two internal, members-only hustings events are to take place within the party to allow contenders to engage directly with the membership.

Current leader Mike Nesbitt said earlier this month he intends to step down as leader to allow someone new to take the UUP into the next Assembly elections, expected next year.

The Strangford MLA and Health Minister will remain in charge until an extraordinary general meeting on January 31, where members will elect a new leader and deputy.

Speaking to media on Thursday morning, Mr Burrows responded saying “absolutely” when asked if he would welcome a contest for the role.

“I think a contest is really important so we can have a conversation about ideas, we can then unite behind who the membership choose,” he said.

“We describe ourselves as the most democratic party in Northern Ireland, but that doesn’t count if we always have coronations.

“Let’s have a contest, let the members decide and then unite and deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.”

He added: “I would make an appeal to anyone in the Ulster Unionist Party who is a member to enter the contest. Let’s have a conversation, let’s set out our visions, let’s give the members a choice, then let’s unite afterwards and go and fight the next election and start growing again.

“I hope there is a contest but I can’t control that.”

Mr Burrows, who was co-opted as North Antrim MLA last summer following the resignation of Colin Crawford, was asked if he felt he had enough experience to lead the party after just 157 days in the Assembly.

He said he believes he has the support within the party to stand.

“I think there is a parochial view behind that question. In companies across the world people come in from one industry and lead a company,” he said.

“We need to recognise talent and leadership, and public service, and energy and drive. I have shown those skills and attributes before in public service, and I’ll show them again.”

He added: “It is absolutely legitimate that I stand, we have a deputy First Minister who is unelected. We have ministers who form our Executive who are unelected. Those are the rules.

“It is important that I win the seat in North Antrim next time, but I’m standing on merit, I’m standing legitimately, and I’ll look forward to having a healthy contest, winning it and then growing the Ulster Unionist Party and taking us back into a position of leadership once again.”

Mr Burrows also described himself as an “unapologetic unionist”.

“Strong leadership and real change are necessary in both this party and in our wider politics to reconnect with the electorate, arrest stagnation and deliver solutions for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I am an unapologetic unionist who will always advocate confidently for Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

“I have shown that I will robustly challenge those who try to rewrite the history of the Troubles or talk our country down.

“But strong unionism is not about volume or grievance – it is about confidence, credibility and delivery.

“The strongest case for the Union is making Northern Ireland work better for everyone who lives here.”

Ms Armstrong paid tribute to Mr Burrows, describing “an energy and a vigour that we rarely see in Ulster unionism”.

“That is why I am delighted to run with Jon,” she said.

Mr Nesbitt, a former broadcast journalist, led the UUP between 2012 and 2017 but quit following a difficult Assembly election result.

He is the first person to lead the party twice.

Between his two tenures, the UUP was led by Robin Swann from 2017 to 2019, Steve Aiken from 2019 to 2021, and Doug Beattie from 2021 to 2024.