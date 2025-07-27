European protected status a ‘game-changer’ for Armagh Bramley apple growers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Recognition with an elite European protected status has been a “game-changer” for the Armagh Bramley apple, a grower of the speciality has said.

Armagh Bramleys are one of just three products from Northern Ireland – along with Comber new potatoes and Lough Neagh eels – to be recognised by the European Union’s protected geographical indications (PGI) scheme.

It means that only Bramley apples grown, picked and packed within the Armagh area can carry that name, similar to how Champagne must come from the Champagne region of France, or Parma ham from Italy’s Parma province.

The pride of the Orchard County obtained the status in 2012 and since then has given its growers a “real edge”.

Armagh traces its relationship with apples back to evidence of them growing close to the historic Navan Fort as far back as 1000 BC.

The real turning point came in 1884 when Henry Joseph Nicholson of Crannagael House returned from Nottingham with 60 Bramley seedlings.

They thrived in the local soil, laying the foundation for what is now more than 4,000 acres of thriving orchards across the region, and the county’s nickname.

This legacy is celebrated at Armagh’s annual food and cider weekend every September putting the Bramley in the spotlight.

Greg MacNeice, a fifth-generation apple grower and founder of Mac Ivors Cider, said while Bramley apples have always been a local favourite, PGI status boosted demand.

“The orchards have been here at Ardress since 1855 and my father, Sammy, still helps – just like his father did. Apples are part of who we are,” he said.

He explained that Armagh has got the right soil, the right slopes, a mild, damp climate and cooler temperatures that slow things down, adding that helps the apples develop “that sharp flavour and firm texture people love”.

“It’s not just the conditions though – it’s the generations of knowledge, care and pride that go into every crop,” he said.

“PGI status has helped protect the heritage of our apple and given us a real edge in the market.

“If it’s not grown in Armagh, it’s not a true Armagh Bramley. That means consumers are guaranteed something authentic – fruit with a unique taste and texture you can’t find anywhere else. It’s also boosted demand – both at home and abroad – for a product that is trusted, traceable and rooted in place.

“It’s one of only three products in Northern Ireland with PGI status and one of just a few across the island of Ireland. That’s something we’re incredibly proud of as a region.”

The apples also sparked a craft cider industry in Armagh.

Mr MacNeice said his family grow and press a blend of Armagh Bramley alongside bittersweet cider apples like Michelin, Dabinett and Harry Master’s Jersey, as well as dessert apples such as Worcester Pearmain and Golden Delicious.

They have also started using foliar nutrition to feed their trees more precisely, keeping bees safe during blossom season, and are encouraging biodiversity by planting native trees and wildflowers throughout the orchards.

The Armagh Bramley apple continues to shape the landscape and identity of the region, offering visitors a unique lens through which to explore its agricultural heritage.

This year’s food and cider weekend, including events from tastings and guided food trails to orchard tours, will take place from September 4 to 7.

A highlight of the weekend is an evening at Crannagael House, where local chefs from 4 Vicars create a menu paired with Mac Ivors cider and accompanied by insights from cider expert Gabe Cook.