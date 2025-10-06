Martin Mansergh showed ‘boundless commitment to very end’, funeral told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Key Northern Ireland peace process adviser Martin Mansergh was “full of boundless commitment to the very end”, his funeral has heard.

Mr Mansergh was a senior civil servant at the Department of Foreign Affairs and was a senior adviser to several taoisigh.

He was a key figure during the Northern Ireland peace process, before joining Fianna Fail and becoming a senator and TD.

In 2008, he was appointed as a junior minister at the Department of Finance and the Department of Arts.

Mr Mansergh was on a trip to Morocco with other retired parliamentarians when he died after suffering heart attacks on September 26, at the age of 78.

Delivering a tribute at the funeral mass at St Mary’s Church in Tipperary, his daughter Alice Mansergh said condolences shared by family, friends, neighbours and colleagues had “been such a comfort at a sad, sad time”.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin was among attendees alongside President Michael D Higgins’ aide Commandant Brian Walsh and Tipperary South TD Michael Murphy, representing Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris.

Acknowledging the “intimidating task” of writing a speech about a speechwriter, Ms Mansergh outlined her father’s life from his birth on New Year’s Eve 1946, his marriage to Elizabeth and the birth of his five children and 12 grandchildren.

“His passion was his work, often behind the scenes, on steps that would enable peace in Northern Ireland, along with so many across communities who ultimately found a way to work together.”

She said others would remember his political work, which was “one of the great honours of his life”, but added: “For me and my siblings, he was Dad.”

She recalled how he instilled in them a “great love of exploring”, and remembered his “laugh that was full of joy” and the familiar sounds of “rustling newspapers” and Morning Ireland which signified his love of news and current affairs.

“A fellow TD who’d had words with him once said, ‘You don’t take offence easily, do you?’ Dad said, ‘I choose not to’.

“Some of the qualities he had were courage, resilience, integrity, kindness and optimism.”

She said his ability to account for different viewpoints and map a way forward was a hallmark of her father’s career.

“Dad was always full of energy, full of life, full of boundless commitment to the very end.”

Her brother Danny Mansergh expanded on his father’s work during the peace process.

He said his father was put forward to engage in “clandestine meetings” as an official representative of the Irish government with the republican movement in Northern Ireland, in an effort to persuade them to end the armed struggle and pursue their objectives peacefully.

He was selected instead of a frontbench minister so the talks could be presented as unauthorised should they be exposed at a bad time or painted in the wrong light.

His son said this potential outrage could have ended his father’s career, and the work was an example of his courage.

“A lesser person would have struggled to cope with that pressure. Dad was able to deal with it because he had optimism and courage and conviction.

“His optimism, which was basically unbounded in every aspect of his life, was critical in the face of the continual loss of life in the 80s and 90s.

“He kept going. He didn’t know that the efforts of himself and of others would be successful, but he always believed those efforts could be successful.

“His key conviction, in the face of the view that you don’t talk to terrorists, was that it was only through talking that a framework could be found within which the Republican movement might decide to pursue its aims peacefully.”

Noting that there used to a “very strong unionist stream” for generations in his family, Danny Mansergh said “Dad also played a vital role as a negotiator” in dealing with unionists and the British government.

He said the family was “enormously proud of him” and added: “Dad was a huge figure in our lives. We loved him. We’ll really miss him.”

Mr Mansergh’s daughter Fiona offered mourners a selection of his “lighter moments”.

She recalled how – despite hard work – he was “fond of a practical joke”, showed a love for a “cupan tae and cake” and never left a dull moment.

“Dad lived an active life to the end. He loved to be going places, seeing people, reading things and keeping up to date.”

She added: “He kept his independence, his curiosity and bounce to the last. We are so grateful to everyone who took care of him on his final trip.”

The service, which also featured tributes from Mr Mansergh’s grandchildren, preceded a private burial at St Michael’s graveyard.