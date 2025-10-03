Amber warnings in place for winds up to 100mph as Storm Amy sweeps in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amber weather warnings are in place for parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Amy lands in the UK.

Heavy rain and strong winds of up to 100mph are expected in exposed coastal areas on Friday evening.

The weather system, which is the first named storm of the season, will also bring wet and windy conditions to the rest of the UK for much of Saturday.

Yellow weather warnings were already in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland since midday on Friday, but the more serious amber warnings state flying debris could lead to a “danger to life”.

Some schools in Northern Ireland closed early on Friday and ferry sailings from the west of Scotland were cancelled.

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to all traffic and a number of other bridges have been shut for high-sided vehicles.

Some train services in the north of Scotland have been cancelled and drivers have been warned to take care on the roads.

The wet and windy conditions are expected to spread south later in the weekend, with all of the UK including southern England covered by yellow warnings for Saturday.

The Met Office said on Friday afternoon: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“South to south-westerly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70mph in more exposed parts.

“The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90mph are possible.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high-level routes.”

The winds are expected to ease later on Saturday, but will continue to be strong in northern Scotland.

Those living in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles have been warned of flying debris, potential power cuts as well as road closures and damage to buildings.

The Met Office’s amber warning for western Scotland states: “There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.”

Aileen Rourke of SP Energy Networks said: “When extreme weather hits, the potential for damage to our power lines increases, which means power cuts can become more likely.

“We’re currently mobilising teams of engineers to the areas where we expect the weather to have the most impact so we can respond as quickly as possible.

“However, please remember our teams have to battle the elements too and weather damage can affect how easily we can access the affected areas.”

Flood warnings are in place for parts of Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway as the heavy rain will cause rivers to rise over Friday night.

ScotRail said several railway lines in northern Scotland will close on Friday evening due to the conditions, while speed restrictions will be in place on all other routes, with no replacement transport.

ScotRail is advising customers to plan ahead and check their journeys before travelling.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Safety is always our top priority and we’re working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail to keep people moving where it’s safe to do so.

“The Met Office amber warning for high winds during Storm Amy means that some routes will have to close, and speed restrictions will be in place across Scotland’s Railway.

“We know how frustrating disruption can be, but these measures are essential to protect our customers and staff.”

The train operator anticipates that some disruption to services will extend into Saturday, and possibly Sunday, while Network Rail carries out safety checks for obstructions on the line and damage to any infrastructure.

Network Rail also urged people living near railways to “secure any loose garden furniture, sheds and trampolines, to avoid tracks being blocked by debris”.