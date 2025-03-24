Legacy body sorry after 25 names disclosed in data breach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The body tasked with investigating outstanding cases from the Northern Ireland Troubles has apologised following a data breach.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) said the names of 25 people who had contacted it had been mistakenly disclosed to an individual.

The commission said no sensitive information had been disclosed but said an internal investigation is now under way.

The ICRIR was created by the Conservative government’s Legacy Act which halted scores of civil cases and inquests into Troubles deaths.

Bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can instead request the ICRIR carry out an investigation.

While Labour has committed to repealing the Act and has said legacy inquests will resume, it is continuing with the ICRIR.

The ICRIR has been opposed by victims’ organisations and political parties in Northern Ireland and its powers have been subject to legal challenges.

The body is headed up by Northern Ireland’s former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

The ICRIR said it experienced a “limited data breach” on the afternoon of March 18.

A statement said: “The names of 25 people, principally Requesting Individuals (RI), were mistakenly disclosed to a single recipient who had previously sought assistance from the Commission.

“This was caused by an administrative error in an email address field.

“No sensitive or special category information was disclosed.

“The mistake was discovered within several hours and addressed swiftly.

“The recipient has confirmed the information was deleted.”

The statement added: “All affected RIs have been contacted, with a sincere apology and offer of further advice or support.

“All other RIs, including those no longer with the Commission, have also been advised.

“The Commission takes very seriously its responsibilities in protecting the privacy of individuals and the security of information entrusted to us.

“The Commission is very sorry for this error.

“An internal investigation is now under way, and a full report has been sent to the Information Commissioner’s Office.”