Arms manufacturer to open third facility in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major weapons manufacturer is set to open a third facility in Northern Ireland, Assembly members have heard.

Thales UK operates two sites in the region – with high-precision missiles designed and produced at a plant in east Belfast, and final missile assembly at another plant in Crossgar, Co Down.

It designs and produces missiles including Starstreak, Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM) systems as well as final assembly of the Saab designed NLAW.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer recently announced that Thales would supply 5,000 LMMs to Ukraine in a deal worth up to £1.6 billion.

Appearing at the Stormont Economy committee, Nigel MacVean, managing director for Thales in Northern Ireland, revealed plans for a third site.

He also told MLAs that missiles have been shipped from Belfast to the front line in Ukraine and are making an impact.

He said LMMs are “widely recognised as one of the key drivers in keeping Russian helicopters out of Ukraine”, while the NLAW “is widely regarded as being responsible for keeping Russian tanks out of Kyiv”.

Mr MacVean said the firm has been on a rapid growth curve over the last couple of years, and will continue to grow rapidly.

He said there are currently 850 direct employees in Belfast and they expect to create another 200 jobs over the next two years.

“We’ll expand our footprint from the two existing sites we have in Northern Ireland to a third site as well as part of that expansion plan,” he told MLAs.

“We’re at the moment just launching around £100 million worth of investment in our facilities, capital infrastructure in Northern Ireland. That’ll be largely undertaken by local companies.”

The committee heard from a number of firms during its meeting on Wednesday morning which included a briefing from the UK Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries (ADS) on the need for a long-term strategic plan to support the industry.

Leslie Orr, from the ADS Group – a trade body for sectors, said the industry is now worth £2.2 billion to the Northern Ireland economy, and employs more than 10,000 people.

“It’s a critical sector for Northern Ireland,” he added.