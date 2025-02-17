Northern Ireland’s leaders ‘still to consider’ US St Patrick’s Day trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s leaders are “still to consider” travelling to the United States around St Patrick’s Day.

Traditionally political leaders from across the island of Ireland take part in engagements in the United States around the annual saints day.

This usually culminates in the Irish premier (Taoiseach) taking part in a bilateral meeting with the sitting US president in the Oval Office and presenting them with a bowl of shamrock.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna last week indicated her party will not engage with US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said that invitations have not yet been issued to Stormont ministers.

Speaking during questions for the Executive Office in the Assembly on Monday, Ms Little-Pengelly said that she and First Minister Michelle O’Neill will consider their engagement.

“The St Patrick’s day period offers an opportunity to deepen our connections with the US,” she told MLAs.

“This year, there are around a dozen events being organised.

“However, currently, no invitations have been issued to ministers from the White House.

“Once we have confirmation of the full range of events in DC, the First Minister and I will consider our engagement.”

She added: “It is important Northern Ireland is represented, but we need to balance this with the value for money and commitment to leadership.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said ministers should “always endeavour to build those positive relationships”.

“It is important to remember that the opportunities that we get to engage with the US president and the administration is something that we should cherish. It is something that many, many other places do not get, either the access or indeed the level of access that we get,” she said.

“And when we engage with the president of the United States and the administration, we’re engaging with the office of president.

“Indeed I went to the US last year and there were many things that I would not agree with president Biden on, I went because I was engaging with the office of president, and likewise this is not about engaging with the person but the office to the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland.

“We have had a significant amount of success with foreign direct investment in growing those links with the US, and we must continue to do that.”

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole pressed the deputy First Minister, pointing out they are “just one month from St Patrick’s Day”, and asked whether she and the First Minister had had any conversation around attending Washington DC and White House that week.

Ms Little-Pengelly responded: “Unlike the SDLP, we are not in the spirit of turning down invitations we have not yet received, and may never receive.

“We will wait to see what comes through in terms of that week.

“We are planning around a notice that the Irish Government have just released, their information about their attendance around DC on St Patrick’s Week, and their activities to promote their issues.

“I am strongly of the view that we should take every opportunity to stand up for this place and to promote this place, and that includes if the opportunity is given to us to engage at the highest possible levels in the US.”

The Irish Government last week set out planned travel by its ministers to the US for St Patrick’s Day.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to head to Texas before an expected visit to the White House for St Patrick’s Day, while Tanaiste Simon Harris is set to go to New York and Philadelphia.

Mr Martin has yet to receive a formal invitation from the White House but senior Irish Government figures have expressed that this is not unusual and that there has been no indication that the traditional visit will not go ahead.