Northern Ireland Secretary set to meet EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn is set to meet the European Commissioner for Trade following a new deal aimed at reducing the number of post-Brexit checks.

Mr Benn will travel to Brussels for the meeting with Maros Sefcovic which comes after the announcement of the proposed SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) deal between the UK and EU last month.

The Government has said it will make a “huge difference to consumers and businesses in Northern Ireland”.

Under the Windsor Framework, Northern Ireland remains aligned with EU single market rules for goods following the UK’s departure from the EU.

The new deal between the UK and EU has been described as aiming to facilitate the smooth flow of agrifood and plants from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, protecting the UK’s internal market, reducing costs for businesses and improving consumer choice.

It is also aimed at saving businesses hours of time and money by removing swathes of paperwork and numerous health certificates, checks and processes – with those using the red lane expected to save close to £1 million per month.

Mr Benn said he will emphasise the UK Government’s commitment to continue to deliver the Windsor Framework, in the meeting which the minister for EU relations Nick Thomas–Symonds will also attend.

“The agreement the UK Government recently reached with the EU will help us to deliver on our core mission to grow the economy, and shows the benefits of a closer partnership with our friends in Europe,” he said.

“I look forward to meeting with Commissioner Sefcovic today, to emphasise this Government’s commitment to continuing to implement the Windsor Framework and to delivering the new SPS agreement as soon as possible.

“This will facilitate the smooth flow of agrifood and plants from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and protect the UK’s internal market.”

Mr Benn added: “Northern Ireland will, of course, continue to enjoy its unique access to the EU’s single market, a key competitive advantage.

“All of this means that Northern Ireland is set to become an even more attractive destination for investment in the years ahead.”

Mr Benn is also to meet representatives from the EU diplomatic community and attend a roundtable of business stakeholders including the British Agriculture Bureau and the Confederation of British Industry.