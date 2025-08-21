Rise in number of NI pupils receiving top GCSE grades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of pupils receiving top grades in GCSE examinations in Northern Ireland has risen.

Results have been delivered to more than 32,000 pupils across the region.

The provisional results show that 31.6% of students achieved at least a 7 or an A grade and above, compared to 31.0% last year.

Some 83.5% of students achieved grade C/4 and above, compared to 82.7% in 2024.

The total number of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland decreased by 1.1% from 175,555 in 2024 to 173,675 in 2025.

In GCSE English language, 25.1% of students achieved A/7 and above, compared to 24.7% in 2024, while 84.0% of students were awarded grade C/4 and above, compared to 82.5% last year.

This year’s figures for GCSE mathematics show that 27.1% of students achieved A/7 grade and above, compared to 27.8% in 2024, while 73.1% of students were awarded a grade C/4 or above, which is similar to the 73% last year.

Overall, 41.4% of all GCSE entries were in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

Education Minister Paul Givan congratulated pupils during a visit to Saintfield High School in Co Down.

He said: “Pupils in Northern Ireland have once again delivered exceptional results and are continuing to outperform their peers in England and Wales.

“The percentage of students achieving top grades A/7 and above, and those securing C/4 and above, has risen compared to 2024.

“This success reflects both the dedication of the students and the commitment and professionalism of teachers across Northern Ireland.

“I commend all our pupils as they take their next steps into further education, employment, or training.”

Mr Givan continued: “Today represents an important milestone in each student’s journey.

“For those feeling uncertain about what comes next, there are many valuable pathways to explore.

“I encourage anyone seeking guidance to take the time to consider the wide range of opportunities available and to reach out for support in making informed and confident decisions about their future.”

Saintfield High principal Sarah-Lucy Hynds said the minister’s visit sent an empowering message to her pupils.

She said: “It is about individual excellence and individual success and however that looks for different children.

“Everyone achieves differently, everyone learns differently, so I think to celebrate individual success with the minister is very important and I think it sends a very powerful message.”

Gerry Campbell, chief executive of CCEA, congratulated all the students who received their results.

He said: “These results represent the hard work, resilience and determination you’ve shown throughout your studies, and you should be proud of everything you’ve achieved.

“Today also marks a key milestone as many of you begin to make decisions about the future, whether that’s continuing in education, entering training, or stepping into the world of work.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the teachers, school leaders and lecturers who have supported students every step of the way.

“I’m also grateful to our dedicated team of examiners and moderators, whose efforts ensure that results are delivered with fairness and care. Wishing every student success and fulfilment in whatever comes next.”

Last Thursday, more than 25,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results, with 30.4% of entries having achieved the top A* to A grades.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald urged students receiving results today, and their parents/carers, to make use of the advice and guidance offered by her department’s Careers Service.

“Making informed decisions following your exam results is crucial in helping you consider the next step on your journey,” she said.

“No matter what your results were, there are many opportunities available to you and I would urge you to examine these fully.

“You may wish to remain at school, or you might want to explore further education courses, start an apprenticeship or training programme or go into employment.

“My department’s Careers Service can provide you with all the help and guidance you need.

“Whatever choice you make, I want to pass on my very best wishes for the future.”

Young people and parents can find useful information on the Careers Service website at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers.