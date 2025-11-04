Muir urges MLAs to back bid for independent environmental protection agency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Now is a pivotal time to act to protect Northern Ireland’s environment, the Stormont Assembly has been urged.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said the current environmental governance system is “not fit for purpose and failing everyone”.

He described an “endless list” of examples of failed environmental governance, including Lough Neagh, the illegal dump site at Mobuoy, as well as nature decline, and air quality.

He urged MLAs for support as he asks the Stormont Executive to agree in principle to the establishment of an independent, environmental protection agency in Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland is a laggard in relation to the environment and, when I stand up and say that, and look to take action on that, I get vilified. Vilified because people are not prepared to take difficult decision,” he said.

“This is a point of decision for this place and people need to back me.”

Last month, a review of environmental governance in the region recommended independent regulation to include oversight of air and water quality, waste management, nature and biodiversity and the marine environment.

The panel noted the region’s environment is under “mounting stress”, with signals which “cannot be ignored”.

Mr Muir said this “critical issue cannot continue to be dodged”.

“I firmly believe that now is a pivotal moment for all of us, and that we should establish an independent environmental protection agency as recommended by the independent panel,” he said.

“We are witnessing more and more visible signs that our environment is struggling, and we need to take decisions now to change course.

“The costs of inaction are simply too great. We should look no further than Lough Neagh or the illegal dump at Mobuoy, which could cost hundreds of millions of pounds to resolve.

“Failed environmental governance and non compliance with environmental law results in huge costs to the public purse and, so, we must invest now in the longer term to make those savings.

“Inaction also leads to increasingly degraded eco systems, public health risks, impacts on people’s livelihoods and lost opportunities for sustainable growth.

“Without decisive reform, Northern Ireland will continue to fall behind in meeting its environmental obligations and the public will continue to pay the price in terms of quality of life and economic resilience.”

Daniel McCrossan, from the SDLP Opposition, pressed Mr Muir for a time scale on when the environmental protection agency will be active, pointing out the minister is two years into his post.

Mr Muir said once he has secured support in principle, then the process will move to the public consultation.

“If people believe in this, they need to work with me in relation to the implementation of that so we can have this legislation by the end of the mandate,” he said.

“I’m determined to make progress on this and people need to back me.”