Books of condolence open across Northern Ireland following death of Pope Francis

Books of condolence are being opened across Northern Ireland following the death of Pope Francis.

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray was joined at Belfast City Hall by Father Tim Bartlett, who helped to organise Francis’s visit to Ireland in 2018, to sign the book which has been opened to the public.

Mr Murray said: “I was saddened to hear of the death of Pope Francis just a day after he gave his final Easter blessing at St Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to all those who are mourning Pope Francis’s death.

“We can all reflect on the way Pope Francis worked to bring people together from different backgrounds through mutual respect and understanding.”

A special meeting of Belfast City Council to mark Francis’s death, and to allow members to pay tribute to him and reflect on his legacy, will take place on Thursday at 5pm.

The book of condolence can be signed from Monday to Friday 9.30am-5pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

Belfast City Hall will be illuminated in yellow and white on Saturday evening.

An online book of condolence can be signed at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/condolences.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi-Barr has opened books of condolence, including at the Guildhall in Londonderry.

She said: “There has been a huge outpouring of sorrow and grief across Derry and Strabane since Pope Francis’ passing on Monday.

“The compassion, humility and bravery he exhibited during his papacy had an impact on the lives of so many people locally and I want to give the public an outlet to record their feelings and sympathy.

“On behalf of the people of Derry and Strabane, I offer our deepest sympathies to Archbishop Eamon Martin, the clergy, and all members of the Catholic Church.

“May Pope Francis rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to guide us toward compassion and unity.”

An online book is available at www.derrystrabane.com/about-council/mayor/mayors-book-of-condolences/book-of-condolence-for-pope-francis.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairman Pete Byrne said books of condolence will be available for signing for two weeks at the Downshire Civic Centre, Downpatrick, and Newry Town Hall.

Arrangements will be made for additional books of condolence for signing at Crossmaglen Community Centre, Dan Rice Hall in Drumaness, Newcastle Centre and Warrenpoint Town Hall.

He said: “The passing of Pope Francis brings profound sorrow across our district.

“He was a truly great spiritual leader who championed the poor and marginalised and constantly demonstrated remarkable humility and courage.

“His message of mercy and inclusion resonated throughout the world. At such a significant time it is important to allow our residents the opportunity to pay their own tributes and respects.”

He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with them, and I am aware that many of our residents will also be reflecting on this sad occasion.”