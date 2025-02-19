Final call for testimony from Northern Ireland mother and baby home survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A final call has been made for survivors of former mother and baby home and Magdalen institutions in Northern Ireland to come forward and give testimony.

It comes as part of a Truth Recovery Programme to investigate what happened at those institutions which operated in the region until 1995.

More than 14,000 women and girls are thought to have passed through the institutions, with many found to have been mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption.

They were run by the Catholic Church, religious orders, some Protestant denominations as well as the State.

The Truth Recovery Independent Panel, which is investigating the institutions, has asked for anyone who wishes to give evidence about their experience to register to do so by Thursday May 1.

Its findings and recommendations are set to inform the future public inquiry.

Some 140 people have already given testimony to the panel, and there is a particular call for those with knowledge of Protestant institutions to come forward.

The appeal is being made across the UK and Ireland as well as further afield, including the United States, Canada and Australia.

The panel’s final report ahead of the public inquiry is set to be published later this year.

It is also to make recommendations on a permanent independent archive of records related to historical institutions, the individuals who spent time in them, adoption records, and other records relating to children in state care.

Truth Recovery Independent Panel co-chairs Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O’Connell said those who give testimony will be supported by specialists.

“We want to make people aware of the upcoming deadline so that victims-survivors, family members or anyone with experience or information about any of the institutions on our list (or about the related pathways and practices in which they were involved) has time to contact us if they are interested in sharing their experience,” they said.

“We also welcome testimony from anyone who can provide information about other organisations or agencies that provided a pathway to the forced separation of a birth mother from an infant child.

“To gain the fullest picture possible, we continue to appeal to members of the Protestant community or anyone with information relating to Protestant-run homes in our remit to consider coming forward.

“We are also appealing to the diaspora across the UK, and internationally in America, Canada and Australia to make their voice heard.”

They added: “We have a specialist testimony team, who have been trained to support people in sharing their experiences.

“We encourage all those with knowledge or experience of the institutions or their pathways and practices to contact us.”

Those interested in giving testimony should register their interest before May 1 2025, to ensure their voices are heard in the investigation.

This can be done by emailing testimony@independentpanel.org.uk or by phoning 028 9052 0263.