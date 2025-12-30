McAleese husband’s contacts with UDA took on ‘life of own’, ambassador was told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Contacts between former Irish president Mary McAleese’s husband and UDA leaders in Northern Ireland took on “a life of their own”, a UK government official said in 2003.

Declassified files show that engagements included Martin McAleese laying on a coach for loyalist leaders to attend a golf outing, but they refused it over concerns that it would look “too much like a UDA day-trip”.

A senior civil servant recorded that “there were a few surprises” at the level of contacts but that Dr McAleese was determined to expand the list of his “loyalist friends” to include the UVF.

More than 1,100 official files at the Public Record Office in Belfast have been opened to the public under the 20-year rule.

The majority of the files date from 2004 and 2005 when the Stormont powersharing institutions had collapsed and Northern Ireland was being governed by direct rule ministers from Westminster.

One of the files relates to Dr McAleese’s efforts to bring loyalist paramilitaries in from the margins of the peace process during his wife’s first term as Irish president.

The scale of his contacts are contained in a confidential note written to then British ambassador to Ireland Stewart Eldon from senior official Chris McCabe in September 2003 called “Loyalism and the Irish: Lunch with Martin McAleese”.

Mr McCabe said he had had a “private chat” with Martin McAleese over lunch.

The note said: “Martin McAleese very frank about his contacts with senior Loyalists. Impressive in both their breadth and depth.

“Well aware of the potential pitfalls but so far things have gone remarkably well.

“Determined to press on for as long as possible, expanding the list of his Loyalist ‘friends’ at every opportunity.”

Mr McCabe added: “It allowed us to hear at first hand what Martin has been up to: although we were already aware of much of what he told us, there were a few surprises.”

The note said Dr McAleese had received a letter from the “UDA’s South Belfast Brigadier” Jackie McDonald in February 2003.

It added: “When Martin had checked there would be no political objection to such a personal initiative, the first meeting was set up.

“Since then the meetings seem to have to have taken on a life of their own.”

The note details a list of contacts, including a meeting in Aras an Uachtarain “involving 50 Unionists/Loyalists that focused on cross-community issues”.

It also included “several meetings with the UDA Brigadiers (including a ‘jovial’ Jim Gray) and others during which Jackie McDonald was clearly primus inter pares”.

The note continues: “Social events, including golf outings, in which some or all of the UDA Brigadiers and their associates were involved.

“On one such occasion Martin laid on a coach but the Brigadiers turned it down on the grounds of collective security and because it would look too much like a UDA day-trip.

“Alternative transport in a fleet of mini-buses was agreed; each vehicle was examined for ‘bugs and bombs’ before his guests boarded it!”

The memo said Dr McAleese had “admitted to being a relative innocent abroad” but added he was struck by “the sincerity of all those he had met, and would tend to take them at face value until he knew otherwise”.

The note added: “For our part we commended his initiative and the progress that had been made.

“We said that, given the provenance of some of the characters involved, and the need for transparency, accountability and inter- and intra-community equality, we couldn’t hope to match his activities on this side of the border.

“But this should not impede him, quite the contrary indeed.”

The note was copied to secretary of state Paul Murphy and other Northern Ireland direct rule ministers.

The note concluded by stating that Dr McAleese was also keen to establish contact with someone on the “military side” of the UVF.

It said: “To ensure that the PUP/UVF were kept on board, he would be dining with the Party’s Chairman, David Rose, and Secretary, Dawn Purvis, later this week.

“He was hopeful that this would lead to direct contact with someone on the military side.

“He also has tentative plans for some sort of dialogue with members of the DUP.”