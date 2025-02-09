Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother whose baby had to be sent from Northern Ireland to Liverpool for a post-mortem has said the “cruel” and ”unnatural process” was “indescribably painful”.

Victoria Buckley’s son, Ollie, was “born sleeping” at Antrim Area Hospital in Northern Ireland on May 25 2024 at 37 weeks.

Amid the heartbreaking loss, the 33-year-old and her husband Kyle, 34, were told that if they wanted a post-mortem examination to carried out, Ollie would have to be taken to England.

Northern Ireland currently has no specialist paediatric pathologists to carry out the examinations. In 2019, interim arrangements with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital were put in place to send babies to the paediatric pathology service in Liverpool.

However, six years later these measures are still in place.

open image in gallery The couple were told that if they wanted a post-mortem examination to be done, their baby would have to be taken to England. ( Supplied )

Ms Buckley is calling for an end to the arrangement, which left her apart from her son for precious days in between his delivery and funeral.

“It felt like I was having to say goodbye to my baby two or three times,” she told The Independent.

“First when I was told he had died, the second time when he was taken to Liverpool and the third at the funeral.

“It’s the most unnatural thing for a mother. You’ve just given birth and even though the baby has died you still want to protect them.

“To give your baby to strangers to go to another country is just horrific.”

Parents or family members who wish to travel with their baby to Liverpool are supposed to be given the option to do so, but Mrs Buckley says she was not made aware of this.

She added that even if she had been given the option, it would have been impossible to travel to Liverpool away from her family days after the delivery.

open image in gallery Victoria and Kyle Buckley with their daughter ( Supplied )

It took four days for her to have access to the bereavement suite and for Ollie to be taken to Liverpool due to what staff described as a “backlog”.

The Northern Trust apologised for the “poor choice of language in these exceptionally difficult circumstances".

It added: "Sadly in this particular set of circumstances, there was more than one family who had experienced the loss of their baby and who needed our support. We will continue to keep the need for the bereavement suite under review to inform any future service planning."

A spokesperson said that it aims to ensure staff have received appropriate training and are informed “so that they can provide all the relevant information to parents in a sensitive, compassionate, and respectful way”.

“We sincerely apologise that in this instance, the parents do not feel they received the information and support they needed,” the spokesperson added.

When it was time for Ollie was taken to Liverpool, Ms Buckley was brought a metal box with a lid to put her baby in and was not told how he would be transported.

She said: “There wasn’t even a sheet - it was just a white metal box with a lid. When I tried to put a blanket in with him they said they couldn’t promise it would be returned.

open image in gallery It took four days for her to have access to the bereavement suite and for Ollie to be taken to Liverpool due to what staff described as a “backlog”. ( Supplied )

“At one point I thought he’d be in with the luggage on an airplane. Thankfully I later found out he would be taken on a boat with the undertakers.”

She also had to agree that Ollie would be kept in Liverpool for as long as needed - leaving her unsure when he would return to her.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of those days without him. It was horrific,” she said.

“Those days after you give birth are the only days you’re going to have with your baby. It’s so cruel to have them taken away from you.”

Ms Buckley has now launched a petition, calling for the end of the interim measures.

She hopes the government can arrange either an All-Island arrangement or a service for Northern Ireland.

“Since launching, I have had so many people contact me. People are left without answers for the rest of their lives because they couldn’t face sending their babies to Liverpool.

“This is going to continue to happen, as horrific as it is, unless we stand up and do something.”

You can sign the petition here.

The Independent has contacted Northern Ireland’s Department for Health for a comment.