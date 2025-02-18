New Stormont Bill aims to make school uniforms more affordable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Stormont Bill is aiming to make school uniforms more affordable.

The Bill, which was introduced at the Northern Ireland Assembly by Education Minister Paul Givan, also includes scope for a potential uniform price cap to be set in future.

It is expected to have its second stage in the Assembly next month which will see MLAs debate the Bill before being scrutinised by the Stormont Education Committee in the third stage of the legislative process.

Schools will have to consult with parents and pupils, and then publish the rationale and cost of their uniforms, as well as the range of suppliers it can be bought from Education Minister Paul Givan

Mr Givan described the introduction of the School Uniforms (Guidelines and Allowances) Bill as a “major step forward for parents and guardians across Northern Ireland”.

“I have listened to the concerns of parents, young people and children, and at a time of growing pressures on family budgets, I am extremely concerned that families are finding the cost of a school uniform a significant outlay, and that in some cases it deters them from applying for a particular school,” he said in a statement.

The Bill is set to make it a legal requirement for the Department of Education to make guidelines for schools; and for schools to follow those guidelines, addressing unfair costs aspects regarding their uniform requirements.

It also opens access to the clothing allowance administered by the Education Authority to pupils in independent schools.

Mr Givan said once the new legislation is in place, it will remain for schools to determine whether to have a uniform and what that uniform should be.

“What the legislation will do is work in tandem with strengthened, statutory guidance to ensure that affordability is transparent and at the centre of school uniform policies,” he said.

“Schools will have to consult with parents and pupils, and then publish the rationale and cost of their uniforms, as well as the range of suppliers it can be bought from.”

Mr Givan also said the Bill provides a “scope” for a price cap on uniforms to be introduced.

“However, more work is to be carried out in relation to this,” he added.

“The cap could be in relation to numbers of branded items, such as PE kits, or in relation to the cost of an individual item or the overall uniform requirements.”