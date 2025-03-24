Nine Northern Ireland schools targeted with threatening email thought to be hoax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nine schools across Northern Ireland were targeted by a threatening email which is thought to be a hoax, police have said.

Several of the schools across counties Antrim, Fermanagh and Tyrone closed due to a “security concern” on Monday morning.

Earlier the Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they were liaising with the Metropolitan Police in London over the emails.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan condemned the disruption, and welcomed what he termed the “speedy response from the PSNI”.

The PSNI said they were investigating the circumstances of the threatening email which was sent to nine schools on Monday, and are “at this time, treating the matter as a hoax”.

They said they received reports from three schools in Strabane, three schools in Ballycastle and three schools in Enniskillen that they had received an email during the early hours of Monday.

Officers were deployed to each of the schools, with the force saying: “Checks have not, at this time, resulted in anything untoward at any of the schools.”

“Based on inquiries and information to date, police are treating this as a hoax,” the PSNI added.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said inquiries are continuing.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, not to mention the disruption it has caused in each of the school communities and for students and parents,” she said.

“Thank you to each of the schools for their assistance with our enquiries to date.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we will continue to liaise with each of the schools impacted to provide reassurance.

“We urge everyone, in the meantime, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Mr Givan said in a statement: “I condemn the disruption caused this morning after an email was sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland.

“I welcome the speedy response from the PSNI who have now assessed the threat and explained to schools they do not need to take any action as a result of this hoax.”

Several of the schools impacted posted messages on social media.

Holy Cross College in Strabane, Co Tyrone said: “Unfortunately the school has had to close today due to a security concern.

“Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them.

“We will update you all as soon as possible this morning.”

The same message was posted on the Facebook account of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Meanwhile, Erne Integrated College in Co Fermanagh posted: “Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up.

“We are open as normal, after the all-clear was given by the PSNI.”

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said it was “particularly reprehensible” to target schools.

She said: “Threats issued against what we believe to be nine schools across Northern Ireland are to be unequivocally condemned.

“Whilst we await more detail as to their credibility, such threats are unacceptable and have no place in our society.

“Targeting schools – places of learning, personal growth, and friendship for young people – is particularly reprehensible.”

Ms Erskine added: “I commend the leadership of the affected schools for their swift and responsible response in prioritising the safety and wellbeing of their pupils and staff.

“Their professionalism and dedication in the face of this situation is testament to their commitment to their school community.

“My thoughts are with all the pupils, parents and staff impacted by this incident and subsequent school closures.

“No child should have their education disrupted in this manner, and no family should have to endure the fear and uncertainty caused by such reckless actions.

“The PSNI must act swiftly to identify the culprit behind this.”

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said on X: “Appalling to see NI schools closed because of a security threat, including Cross & Passion College in Ballycastle in North Antrim.

“I trust the police get on top of this situation quickly and that concerns of parents, staff and pupils can be allayed.”

In a social media post, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Concerning that schools across NI have been affected by a security threat.

“An update from the PSNI and Education Authority is due to be issued shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said it was aware of reports of an email sent to schools.

The spokesperson added: “PSNI are conducting inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”