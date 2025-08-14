Slight rise in A* and A grades achieved in A-levels in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of A* and A grades awarded at A-level in Northern Ireland has risen slightly.

More than 25,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results on Thursday.

In A-levels, 8.7% of entries achieved the A* grade, compared to 8.2% in 2024, while 30.4% of entries achieved grades A*- A, compared to 30.3% in 2024.

Overall, 98.7% of students in Northern Ireland achieved A*- E grades, compared to 98.5% in 2024.

Northern Ireland continues to outperform other parts of the UK with nearly 86% of pupils in the region receiving an A* to C grade, while the figures for England and Wales were just under 78%.

More than one third (37.3%) of A-level entries in Northern Ireland continue to be in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Mathematics remains the most popular A-level subject, accounting for one in 10 entries.

Boys have achieved a slightly higher rate of A* grades but girls have a higher rate in achieving overall grades A*-E.

The total number of A-level entries in Northern Ireland has remained stable with 32,275 entries this year.

This year, AS level entries are up from 41,180 in 2024 to 43,362, an increase of 5.3%.

The results show that 27.2% of students achieved grade A, compared to 26.7% in 2024.

Overall, 96.7% achieved A – E grades, compared to 96.4% in 2024.

Education Minister Paul Givan congratulated young people across Northern Ireland during a visit to Rathmore Grammar School in Belfast.

He said: “Their dedication and hard work has truly paid off, and the grades they have achieved are a testament to their commitment and endeavour.

“Once again, our pupils have delivered an outstanding performance.

“I wish each of them every success as they take the next step in their journey, whether that is further education, employment, or training.”

The minister added: “Some students may find that their results are not quite what they had hoped for, and I want to reassure them not to lose heart.

“This is just one part of a much bigger journey.

“There are many routes available for those still considering their next steps. I encourage them to seek guidance from their school, explore the wide range of opportunities available and take the time they need to make informed decisions.”

Mr Givan said: “I also want to acknowledge and pay tribute to all the teachers across Northern Ireland who continue to work tirelessly to be at the centre of delivering successful education outcomes for our young people.

“Today’s results are testament to their commitment, dedication and passion to shaping the futures of our young people.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the students’ results were a “testament to their hard work and the dedication of their teachers, schools and families”.

He added: “This next generation will shape Northern Ireland in the years ahead, bringing their skills and ideas to science, technology, engineering, healthcare and clean energy.

“These results represent not just individual achievements, but Northern Ireland’s future prosperity and success, as we back young people across the UK through our plan for change.”

The majority of A-level and AS-level qualifications are taken through the Northern Ireland exams board CCEA, though some students will also receive grades from English and Welsh exam boards.

Most students can get their A and AS-level results online, but some still go to their school to receive their results in person.

Gerry Campbell, chief executive of CCEA, said: “Congratulations to all the students receiving their results today.

“This marks a significant step in your personal and educational journey, and everyone at CCEA recognises the dedication and effort that brought you to this point.

“Your results reflect your resilience, hard work and growth and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.

“I would also like to thank the teachers, school leaders and support staff whose commitment and guidance have played a crucial role in helping students reach their potential.

“To every student receiving results today, well done and best of luck as you take your next steps, wherever they may lead.

“The results you received today are stepping stones to your future, whether that be further education, entering the world of work, or something else.”

John Trueman, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Northern Ireland, said: “The 2025 summer series went well in Northern Ireland and we must congratulate CCEA for clear communication and management of the examinations, marking, awarding and issue of results.

“We welcome the fact that results this year are broadly similar to those issued in summer 2024.”