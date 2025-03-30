Man arrested on suspicion of murder after young girl and two adults die in fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fire at a historic former station house killed three people, including a four-year-old girl, police have said.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close in Rushton, near Kettering.

The other victims are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, Northamptonshire Police said on Sunday.

A man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and remains in police custody, the force added.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Chief Inspector Paul Cash said: “We know this incident has caused significant distress locally and our officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance and help where we can.

“In relation to this investigation, one arrest has been made, and we will provide updates surrounding this as soon as we can.

“This investigation is well under way but remains in its early stages, and it will take time to fully establish what has happened.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is a heartbreaking situation and my thoughts, and those of everyone involved in responding to this fire, are with the people who died and those who love them.

“An incredibly thorough and complex investigation is underway with our partners in Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to make sure we get the answers that loved ones need and deserve.

“Due to the intensity of the fire we are managing a very challenging and dangerous scene, and are working with partners to safely and respectfully recover the deceased to enable formal identification to take place.”

After the fire, one person was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service and three officers were assessed because of smoke inhalation, the force said.

Specialist fire investigators and investigation dogs have been deployed to support the investigation into the cause of the blaze, police said.

Images from the site show a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station.

It is a Grade II-listed building, according to the Historic England website, and is believed to now be a residential property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.