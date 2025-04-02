‘Devastated’ families pay tribute to three victims in station house fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of three victims killed in a fire at a historic former station house, including a four-year-old girl described as a “loving whirlwind” and her mother, have released tributes to their loved ones.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Police said Emma Conn, 30, and her four-year-old daughter Mayci Fox, both from Desborough, Northamptonshire, died in the fire with 23-year-old Louie Thorn, from Rushton, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

The “heartbroken” family of the mother and daughter described them as “two peas in a pod” in a statement released by police on Wednesday.

Ms Conn’s parents and sister said: “Mayci-Moo was the double of her mum – so full of life.

“She was the happiest little girl you could ever meet.

“Emma and Mayci will always be loved, lost but never forgotten.

“As a family we are utterly devastated, it just doesn’t feel real.”

Mayci’s father Kyle paid tribute to the girl as a “wild and loving whirlwind” and said a future without her is “unimaginable”.

He said: “Mayci Marion Georgina Fox arrived in the world in a last-minute rush, starting the way she meant to go on, as a whirlwind.

“Becoming her dad was amazing.

“The feeling when I first saw her was so special, and I have adored her from the very start.

“The first thing I picture when I think of Mayci is her smile.

“She was always smiling, being happy and cheeky, and it was impossible to stay cross in the face of that beautiful smile.”

Mayci’s grandmother Nanny Wend said she was “our crazy, beautiful and wild little girl”.

She added: “I don’t know what we’re going to do without her.”

Mr Thorn’s mother Tiffany said in a tribute: “Everyone who met Louie liked him because he was so genuine, caring, kind and trusting.

“These qualities made me so proud to be his mother, but they also made him quite a vulnerable soul.

“He was such a sweet lad and would always go out of his way to help anyone who needed it, often with no thought for his own safety.

“He was honestly so selfless.

“He was the purest of souls, the purest of humans, and just the most beautiful soul.

“I genuinely believe he was too precious for this world and that’s why God took him so young.

“I will miss him every day for the rest of my life and beyond.”

The 23-year-old’s father Lee said: “Louie was my special boy and from the minute he was born, I wrapped him in cotton wool.

“I will always have amazing memories of him, and all the things we did.

“We spent so much time together and I needed him just as much as he needed me.”