Fire crews from across country arrive in North Yorkshire to fight moorland blaze

Firefighters from across the country are arriving in North Yorkshire as backup for crews who have been battling a huge moorland blaze for more than two weeks.

Fire crews, farmers and gamekeepers have been working together to tackle the fire at Langdale Moor, on the North York Moors, which has closed roads, a campsite and diverted coast-to-coast walkers.

On Thursday North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had requested backup from the Fire National Resilience, with extra firefighters starting to arrive in the area.

A spokesperson said: “These include 10 additional fire engines and crews and specialist resources from other fire and rescue services to assist us with dealing with the incident and to allow our crews to have some rest.”

The service said the extra crews were going to a holding area in Pickering where they could be deployed to the incident ground, and that people in the town may see additional emergency service vehicles in the area.

It said crews were continuing their efforts to contain the fire, with 10 fire engines and specialist vehicles still at the scene.

A helicopter is also being used to help put out the blaze.

The fire service urged people to avoid the area and not travel there to take photos and drone footage.

They said anyone required to evacuate would be contacted, and anyone affected by smoke should keep their doors and windows closed.